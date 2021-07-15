ThredUP Partnered With Gossip Girl’s Costume Designer To Launch Boxes Inspired By The Show

Gossip Girl is back. And so are the major fashion moments that the original show was known for, from a Christopher John Rogers fashion show to the everyday runway that is Constance Billard. For the return of the show (streaming now on HBO Max), creators brought back its costume designer Eric Daman, whose work on the OG Gossip Girl remains as legendary as Blair Waldorf's schemes. Now, following the second episode, Daman announced a new partnership — with thredUP, the online resale marketplace.
The collaboration includes three boxes, each containing 10 thrifted items and inspired by New York neighborhoods and boroughs: the Upper East Side, which includes preppy looks like A-line dresses, flats, and blouses; Lower East Side, which features edgier items like black dresses and moto boots; and Brooklyn, which includes oversized tops and bike shorts. To get their selection, shoppers will have to share their size, fit, budget, and style through an online quiz. The items will then be tailored to their preferences, and shoppers will only pay for what they choose to keep, along with a $10 styling fee. The partnership also includes a curated selection by Daman of additional luxury and vintage items, available on thredUP.
“I firmly believe in thredUP's mission to create a more circular future for fashion,” Daman told Refinery29. “The generation that we're designing for has a firm belief in that.”
“With Eric’s stylist eye for the coolest looks and thredUP’s massive inventory of millions of secondhand items, we can’t wait to deliver consumers their dream thrifted wardrobe,” says Erin Wallace, VP of Integrated Marketing for thredUP.
Although Daman didn’t thrift any of the costumes on the original Gossip Girl, the reboot is full of items from online resale sites like thredUP, The Real Real, and Depop. Amid the pandemic, Daman had to rely on these digital thrift sellers as many of the secondhand stores he used to frequent in New York City for shows like Sex And The City (on which he worked alongside costume designer Patricia Field) had either closed or had a limited inventory. “It was a very strange shopping experience,” says Daman. One that didn't impact the impressive styling seen on the show.
“When you are shopping thrift, you can find these incredible pieces that are one-of-a-kind that really speak to this generation's individuality,” he says. “You can find anything from Gap to Gucci.”
Over the past year, thrifting and secondhand shopping have boomed, with more than 40% of millennial and Gen Z shoppers buying this way, according to thredUP’s 2021 Resale Report. For Wallace, this was an important factor to consider in partnering with Daman to reach the Gossip Girl 2.0 generation.
“Styling the series with a mix of new and thrifted fashion reflects how Gen Z really shops today, and we’re thrilled to partner with Eric to bring those trends from the small screen to closets everywhere,” she says.
The three boxes, as well as the item select items curated by Daman, are now available to shop on thredUP.com.