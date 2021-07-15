ThredUP Partnered With Gossip Girl’s Costume Designer To Launch Boxes Inspired By The Show

The collaboration includes three boxes, each containing 10 thrifted items and inspired by New York neighborhoods and boroughs: the Upper East Side, which includes preppy looks like A-line dresses, flats, and blouses; Lower East Side, which features edgier items like black dresses and moto boots; and Brooklyn, which includes oversized tops and bike shorts. To get their selection, shoppers will have to share their size, fit, budget, and style through an online quiz. The items will then be tailored to their preferences, and shoppers will only pay for what they choose to keep, along with a $10 styling fee. The partnership also includes a curated selection by Daman of additional luxury and vintage items, available on thredUP.