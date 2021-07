Timothée Chalamet Wore A Baseball Hat & Track Jacket On The Cannes Red Carpet

This is hardly the first time that Chalamet has one-upped his fellow red-carpet attendees by ditching the buttoned-up look. Hell, it isn’t even the first time he did it that day. Earlier on Tuesday, while walking the red carpet at Cannes , the actor wore a $25 oversized Elara T-shirt with the sleeves effortlessly rolled up, black Gentle Monster shades, and a pair of lug-soled boots from Givenchy.