Phoebe Philo Is Back In Fashion With Her Own Brand

In a statement to BoF, Philo called her return to fashion both “exciting and incredibly fulfilling.” Also in the statement, the designer remarked on finally being her own boss after more than a decade working for someone else — first at Chloé, and then at Céline, where she was employed for 10 years. “To be independent, to govern and experiment on my own terms is hugely significant to me,” she said. Of the brand itself, Philo said it will be “rooted in exceptional quality and design.” Not that we expected anything else from the "Old Céline" designer.