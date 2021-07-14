Every Woman In The Cast Of Gunpowder Milkshake Can Kick Your Butt

There’s never a bad time for a movie featuring a bunch of talented actresses kicking the crap out of a group of bad guys, and Netflix’s Gunpowder Milkshake serves up that exact scenario. From the moment the movie starts, it’s a lot of fights, punching, kicking, guns, bigger guns, and also some pretty amazing outfits — retro looks to boot, too. So, it should come as no surprise that the Gunpowder Milkshake cast includes some of the most kickass ladies around.
The story revolves around Sam (Karen Gillan), an assassin working for a shady organization — the only life she’s ever known. Her mother worked for the same group, but after a hit goes south, she was forced to go on the run, leaving Sam behind. Now, years later, Sam’s facing the same scenario after a mission goes horribly wrong. However, for Sam, she’s also got an 8-year old girl in tow as she turns to her mother’s former sidekicks for help.
Gillan has already proven herself as an action star thanks to her role as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in the Jumanji movies, too. But she’s not the only actress who knows her way around an action scene in the cast. While you’ve certainly seen these actors before, there are a few movies and shows should you dive into next if you want to see them do more roundhouse kicks and throw punches.