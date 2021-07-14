We Outside With Chloe Bailey And Yara Shahidi For ‘Grown-ish’ Season 4

CB: “I'm pretty sure I can speak for the both of us, for my sister and I. Yes, because usually in the moments where I am alone in my room, I would always go to Halle's room and bother and bug her. And now it's kind of forcing me to think and say to myself, OK, what do I really like on my own? How do I feel about this? Just with my thought process. And it's really been interesting. At first, in the beginning, it was very intimidating and scary. And now I really love being with myself. Because Halle and I wouldn't have done it on our own because we're each other's best friends. But I definitely think it was something necessary so that we can find ourselves individually. And for that, I'm really grateful.”