Jamie Lynn Spears’ Very Curiously-Timed Memoir Pays Homage To Her Big Sister

Just days after being blasted online by passionate #FreeBritney advocates, Jamie Lynn Spears is stirring up new controversy with a project that is clearly related to her sister Britney: a memoir.
Worthy Publishing, a branch of Hachette Book Group, recently shared details about Jamie Lynn's upcoming memoir on its official website. Taking cues from Britney's debut single "Oops!...I Did It Again," the book is titled I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out. (Per the site, it looks to have been previously titled Southern Roots.) The memoir will "tell [Jamie's] unfiltered story on her own terms," discussing everything from her childhood to her time on Zoey101 and the life-altering discovery that she was pregnant with her first child as a teenager.
"Jamie Lynn, at her core, is down to Earth," reads the memoir's description. "She wants to use her experiences in the 'family business' to help young women everywhere see the unique power and strength that comes from believing in themselves, taking risks, learning from their relationships, and embracing a not-always-so-perfect journey."
While a celebrity memoir isn't a controversial concept by any means, the timing of Jamie Lynn's new project may strike a nerve with Britney stans. Amidst the pop star's ongoing legal battle regarding her longterm conservatorship, Jamie Lynn has come under fire for allegedly being part of the network of people oppressing Britney. After the "Stronger" singer admitted to wanting to "sue [her] family" in a moving emotional hearing on June 23, some fans felt that Jamie Lynn was complicit in the efforts to strip Britney of her rights, voicing their concerns online. The former child star fired back with an Instagram post discussing the conservatorship and assured the world that she was Team Britney all the way.
"Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a [#FreeBritney] hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after,” Jamie Lynn said in the video.
“If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 percent because I support my sister," she continued. "I love my sister, always have, always will, as long as she’s happy. So, let’s keep praying, that’s all."
Between growing up in the Spears family and being a child star, Jamie Lynn definitely has her own story to tell. Only time will tell what family secrets — if any — she'll reveal along the way.