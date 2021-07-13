The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Here

After more than a year spent inside, our relationship with television has changed drastically. For many of us, streaming services became a way to reconnect with the world during the pandemic. TV gave us something else to talk about and to think about when things felt dark — or, depending on the show, made things feel even darker.
This year's 73rd Emmy Awards will highlight the shows, actors, and episodes that helped us escape, and later reenter the world. During the livestream of nominations, hosted by Emmy-winning (and father-daughter) duo Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones, we can expect to see Netflix pop up a lot. Last year, the streaming service racked up the most nominations of the group (160, breaking HBO's previous record), and this year, we can expect to see nominations for fan-favorite series like The Crown, Queen's Gambit, and Bridgerton.
But we can't forget about HBO and HBO Max's buzzy women-led shows like The Flight Attendant, Mare of Easttown and Hacks. We also watched stunning and thought-provoking dramas Lovecraft Country (also from HBO), as well as Amazon Prime's The Underground Railroad, which will likely appear in the drama categories. Now would also be a great time for FX's Pose, which just wrapped its final season, to win big.
Following the nominations, the ceremony will take place on Sept. 19 on CBS and Peacock+. Iconic comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer will host.
Check out the 2021 Emmy Award nominations below after 11:30 AM EST.
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Limited Series
Outstanding Comedy Series
"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)
"Cobra Kai" (YouTube)
"Emily In Paris" (Netflix)
"Hacks" (HBO Max)
"The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Pen15 (Hulu)
Outstanding Drama Actress
Outstanding Drama Actor
Outstanding Comedy Actress
Aidy Bryant, "Shrill" (Hulu)
Allison Janney “Mom”
Kaley Cuoco “The Flight Attendant” (HBO)
Jean Smart, "Hacks" (HBO Max)
Tracee Ellis Ross “black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Comedy Actor
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie