Party Like Manhattan’s Elite With The New Gossip Girl Reboot Soundtrack

The original 2007 Gossip Girl was often lauded for its impeccable fashion, scathing one-liners and ridiculously good-looking cast. But its true unsung hero was its killer soundtrack.
HBO Max's new reboot of the classic CW series may look different than its predecessor in many ways, but its roster of eclectic and addictive songs remains a Gossip Girl signature. Just as the early aughts version's soundtrack reflected the time — Peter, Bjorn & John's "Young Folks" in the pilot will forever be tied to Serena's return to New York City — the 2021 version also has its pulse on the current moment (martinis and Ariana Grande, anyone?).
Based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar, Gossip Girl centers on the lives of Manhattan's young elite. And in 2021, the students of Constance Billard have to contend with challenges of the new era — namely influencer culture and the trials of growing up as Gen Z. However, an anonymous blogger named Gossip Girl, now an Instagram account, is always watching and in on their antics, and has no problem spilling the teenagers' biggest secrets.
Ahead, check out all the songs that make up Gossip Girl 2.0 — we'll be updating as episodes come out every week. Xoxo.