There’s A Deeper Meaning Behind Yelena’s Hysterectomy Speech in Black Widow

As Yelena promptly reminds him, the answer is: *Eyeroll* no. She, like other Black Widow assassins created by the dreaded Red Room, was subjected to a forced hysterectomy during training, and therefore cannot menstruate. But Black Widow doesn’t let Yelena become the butt of a joke. Seeing that Alexei is visibly uncomfortable, she forges on, describing the procedure in graphic detail. “Yeah, that’s what happens when the Red Room gives you an involuntary hysterectomy. They kind of just go in [raises arms as if reaching up inside a woman] and they rip out all of your reproductive organs. [Gestures the act of ripping out with a deadpan look.] They just get right in there [continues to mime ripping and reaching up] and they chop them all away, everything out, so you can’t have babies.”