There’s A Deeper Meaning Behind Yelena’s Hysterectomy Speech in Black Widow

Black Widow finally gives Natasha justice, both by providing her with a backstory that finally feels like it’s there to serve her, instead of offering support to other (male) characters in the franchise, and also ret-conning some of the past injustices against her. Where Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) once saw a potentially “very expensive sexual harassment lawsuit,” we now see a daughter, a sister, and a lethal opponent. But that change can only take us so far, given that anyone who has seen Avengers: Endgame knows that Natasha isn’t long for this world. Her fate is to die so that Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) can retrieve the Soul Stone in order to help the Avengers defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) once and for all. In that sense, Black Widow’s true power lies with Yelena, a character who isn’t burdened with the baggage of nine prior MCU appearances as a sex symbol.Unlike Natasha, who has clawed back her agency after more than a decade, Yelena has a bank slate. She is only what we’ve seen so far: A fierce, funny, and determined woman. Certainly she has her own trauma to confront, not to mention a chip on her shoulder. But she has a story, she has a background, she has emotions, and aspirations. With her, Shoreland has given us a new Black Widow, with a different trajectory — one perhaps, without so much posing.