Darnella Frazier Says Her Uncle Was Killed During A High Speed Police Chase

Over the past year, Frazier has faced harassment, threats, and invasive questioning . She's also been heralded a hero for her role in Chauvin's trial and her decision to film Floyd's murder. But many people felt uncomfortable with the decision to praise, award, and thank a teenager for witnessing such a traumatic, life-changing event — including Frazier herself. One year after Floyd's murder, Frazier wrote in another Facebook post : "I'm not who I used to be. A part of my childhood was taken from me." She continued, "Behind this smile, behind these awards, behind the publicity, I'm a girl trying to heal from something I am reminded of every day."