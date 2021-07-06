Celebrities Spent The 4th Of July Just…Making Out

Whether you were out celebrating America or just enjoying a day off, the 4th of July weekend was an eventful one for people all across the country, celebrities (and Mark Zuckerberg) included. This holiday weekend saw many of Hollywood's couples hit the town for their own festivities, reminding us that summer love is for everyone — but mostly the rich and famous.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continued to be the positive case study children for reuniting with your ex — I'm just saying! — this weekend, bringing their kids together for a family trip to Universal Studios Hollywood before flying across the country for some quality time in the Hamptons. And in case the photos of the formerly-engaged stars hugging and kissing isn't enough proof of the love between them, just take Lopez's word for it. She's having "the best time of [her] life."
"I know people are always wondering, How are you? What's going on? Are you OK? I've never been better, and I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that," Lopez told Apple Music's Zane Lowe in a recent interview. "I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own and I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you would never imagine in your life happening again."
"I just want everybody to know it's the best time," she concluded. "It's the best time of my life!"
Also enjoying their lives right now are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, a pairing that people truly didn't see coming when news of their relationship first broke earlier this year. The stars, who reportedly first connected while working on the set of star-studded film Don't Worry Darling, spent a particularly romantic holiday weekend in Monte Argentario, Italy, and they truly did not give a damn about paparazzi catching them in the act; photos obtained by Page Six showed the couple dancing and making out on the deck of a yacht while wearing matching outfits. Wilde and Styles have been tight-lipped about the nature of their romance since it became public, but there's definitely something going on even if they don't talk about it.
“Olivia’s really smitten by Harry,” an insider told UsWeekly of the pair. “He makes her really happy. It’s like he’s brought out this giddy side of her...The thing that works for them is that they don’t hide their relationship from the public. They don’t care who’s around watching them pack on the PDA.”
Rounding out the July 4th lovebirds are Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor, who made their official debut at Wimbledon. Rumors about their relationship first started swirling in March 2021 when Dynevor was seen hanging out in Brooklyn, and the stars were confirmed to be an item the next month. At Wimbledon, Davidson and Dynevor were the physical embodiment of the heart eyes emoji.
We're at the halfway point of summer 2021, and it's safe to say that Hollywood is fully ignoring Megan thee Stallion's "hot girl summer" decree with pleasure. Maybe Bennifer is onto something after all...