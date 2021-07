If you’re looking to enter the weekend feeling not-quite-terrified, Netflix has a long list of options for you. The most on-theme offering of the week is America: The Motion Picture. Produced by the guys who gave us the Lego movies and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , the adult animated comedy features the vocal stylings of Channing Tatum and Andy Samberg. For true crime fans, there’s Sophie: A Murder in West Cork , and YA lovers will be tantalized by Young Royals. You’ll also find a moving documentary, a beautiful romantic drama, and much more.