In 2018, Netflix pulled off its biggest July 4th weekend with the debut of Stranger Things season 3. The hotly anticipated return to Hawkins, Indiana, captured the excitement of a movie theater blockbuster — and the thrill of summer itself. This year, the streamer is chasing a similar high with the premiere of its Fear Street trilogy. The first installment, 1994, stars Stranger Things’ own Maya Hawke, Trinkets’ Kiana Madeira, and Panic’s Olivia Welch and debuts this holiday weekend. The slasher flick is followed by two subsequent films, which will air over the next two Fridays.
If you’re looking to enter the weekend feeling not-quite-terrified, Netflix has a long list of options for you. The most on-theme offering of the week is America: The Motion Picture. Produced by the guys who gave us the Lego movies and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the adult animated comedy features the vocal stylings of Channing Tatum and Andy Samberg. For true crime fans, there’s Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, and YA lovers will be tantalized by Young Royals. You’ll also find a moving documentary, a beautiful romantic drama, and much more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.