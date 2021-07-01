Summersalt Tapped Carly Cushnie To Design A Recycled Swimwear Collection

Carly Cushnie — the designer behind Cushnie, a beloved fashion brand that was forced to close down during the pandemic — is back thanks to a partnership with swimwear brand Summersalt. Available starting today, COLLECTION is a line of summer-ready bikinis and one-pieces with a focus on luxury fabrics and high fashion silhouettes. Oh, and every piece is made with recycled materials.
The two design teams created a total of four swimsuit styles — two bikinis and two maillots — in three nature-inspired colors — driftwood, limestone, and canyon. Also included in the capsule are five crochet cover-ups, ranging from sarongs to halter dresses. The collection is available now in sizes 2 to 22, and ranges in price from $70 to $145.
“I worked with [the Summersalt] team to design silhouettes in sumptuous recycled fabrics in sparkling earth tones with intricate braiding detail, that feel great on the body and perfect to soak up the sun all summer long,” Cushnie told Refinery29 ahead of the launch. It was the designer’s attention to detail and craftsmanship that drew Summersalt’s team to Cushnie. “Carly's designer eye paired with her sense of shape and form shine through in the collections’ handcrafted accents on some of our best-selling silhouettes,” says Lori Coulter, Summersalt’s co-founder and CEO. For Cushnie, it was the brand’s dedication to sustainability that led her to work with Summersalt. “Their commitment to making goods sustainably while maintaining the integrity of the fit function and design is paramount and really spoke to me,” she says.
This isn’t the first time the two partnered up. In May, Cushnie starred in Summersalt’s Every Body Is A Summersalt Body campaign, alongside DJ Hannah Bronfman, soccer players Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger, Special Olympian Chelsea Wener, and 19 other women across a variety of different careers.
