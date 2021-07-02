But despite its sexy, dramatic trailer, Young Royals is completely unlike other shows about rich, famous, and worldly teenagers. For one thing, no one has clear skin or perfect hair — even the trendiest, fanciest characters actually look like high schoolers. (Ryding is 18 years old; the rest of the main cast is around 20-22). But even beyond that, their mannerisms are age-appropriate, too. In the eyes of his classmates, Wilhelm is as popular and charismatic as anyone would expect a young royal to be, but he’s also vulnerable and nervous, especially around the guy he likes. He bites his fingernails when he’s stressed; he’s often fidgeting and slouching. Even Simon couldn’t easily be described as cool.