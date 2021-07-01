Like A Virgin: How Purity Culture Harmed Britney Spears & A Generation Of Pop Stars

"The public did not think that [Spears] lost her virginity in the right way versus others, so she couldn't remain this consummate virgin," Dr. Drenten says. "So that idea of competition is also colliding with the fans turning on Britney Spears and sort of being let down, saying, 'No, the bargain we had with you was that you will entertain us in a way that we want to be entertained culturally. And that means I want to invest in this romantic relationship that you have and we want you to behave a certain way.'"