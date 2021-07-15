Talking Shop With April Brown & Sarah Sklash, Founders of The June

What has been your biggest business challenge so far? I'd imagine the pandemic posed quite a challenge since it has had such a big impact on the hospitality industry.

AB: We opened the Sauble Beach location in 2020 during COVID. When COVID hit, it was March, and we were supposed to open that summer. We had a completely gutted motel. We were in the thick of a renovation. I think there were two or three months there that we honestly sat down almost every day and debated our options. Do we try to put it back together in a really cheap way, not open this as The June, and then just wait until we can do this properly with the right budget? Do we not open at all and just keep the renovation going but give ourselves another year to open? Do we try to find all of the loans and government support to make this thing happen by the end of summer so that we could at least get a short fall season? It's a super seasonal beach town, so you make all your money in July and August.