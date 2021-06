Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Is Making Loungewear For Team USA

Over the past two years, SKIMS has grown into a lucrative goldmine for Kardashian. (According to The New York Times , the brand is now worth over $1 billion.) But the road there has been paved with controversy and mishaps. In 2019, Kardashian had to pull the brand’s original name, Kimono, after she received a letter from the mayor of Kyoto when she tried to trademark the Japanese word. In 2020, the brand’s maternity shapewear line received backlash, with customers accusing the brand that “slimming” shapewear placed unreasonable expectations on pregnant people, to which Kardashian responded: “SKIMS maternity line is not to slim but to support.” Earlier this month, an ad that showed Kim Kardashian grazing her SKIMS-clad waistline with her finger was pulled after people on TikTok pointed out that it was heavily edited, as her fingers became distorted as they got closer to her waist.