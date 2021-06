One question loomed for the producers of Too Hot to Handle season 2 : “How do we step this up?” It was that mystery, EP Amelia Brown tells Refinery29, that was bandied about during pre-production meetings. The competition series/elaborate self-help ruse had a breakout first season on Netflix last spring , launching a new stable of Instagram influencers and serving as many viewers’ lifeline to pop culture during the start of the pandemic. Once Netflix ordered a second season , the minds behind the reality show knew they had to recreate the magic of its predecessor — but with the added obstacle of everyone on Earth knowing all the tricks.