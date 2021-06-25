A fascinating dating trend is playing out in real time among a number Hollywood’s most famous personalities, seeing the rich and famous randomly reunite with their exes. But what’s good for the goose isn’t necessarily good for the gander — Rihanna isn’t looking back. The multi-hyphenate superstar is on to something new, officially closing an old chapter of her love life by getting rid of the unique couples tattoo she shared with Drake.
For years now, Rihanna has kept the details of her personal life on the low, only referring very vaguely to the men that she’s been involved with. Most recently, Rihanna broke off her long-term relationship with Saudi Arabian businessman Hassan Jameel after dating for three years, but before then, she was romantically entangled with Drake from 2009-2016. That relationship was on-again, off-again for years, and even though neither of them never officially confirmed that they were together (likely to Drake’s disappointment)...we knew. We knew.
During that time, Rihanna and Drake took things to the next level by getting matching tattoos. In 2016, tattoo artist Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy shared an image of the Fenty Beauty entrepreneur’s ankle, showing off a unique tattoo of a shark. Drake has an identical tattoo on his forearm, and the ink was reportedly inspired by a shark stuffed animal that he’d purchased for his then-girlfriend on a date to Ripley’s Aquarium at the time.
After five years (and a serious relationship with someone else), it seems like Rihanna has shut the door on her romantic connection with Drake for good. Though the vibe between them is extremely neutral right now — “[Drake and I] don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is,” she confirmed in a 2018 interview with Vogue — the singer has fully moved on. While out and about in New York City on Thursday, June 24, photographs of Rihanna showed that the shark tattoo was no more; it’s been covered up with another intricate tattoo that wraps around her ankle.
The change of heart after five years could be due to her new relationship with A$AP Rocky. In his June/July 2021 GQ cover story, the “Fashion Killa” rapper happily confirmed that he was dating Rihanna, calling her the “love of [his] life.”
“My lady,” he gushed in the interview. “I think when you know, you know. She's the One.”
Of course, Rihanna being Rihanna, she hasn’t claimed A$AP publicly yet — and it’s totally possible that she never will. Just like the release date of her long-awaited ninth album, Rihanna’s relationship status is on a need-to-know basis; she’ll share if she feels like it (or we’ll just have to keep guessing). All you need to know right now is that she’s not pulling a Bennifer anytime soon.