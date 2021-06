After five years (and a serious relationship with someone else), it seems like Rihanna has shut the door on her romantic connection with Drake for good. Though the vibe between them is extremely neutral right now — “[Drake and I] don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is,” she confirmed in a 2018 interview with Vogue — the singer has fully moved on. While out and about in New York City on Thursday, June 24, photographs of Rihanna showed that the shark tattoo was no more ; it’s been covered up with another intricate tattoo that wraps around her ankle.