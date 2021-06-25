The “Strawberry Sorbet” Manicure Is Summer’s Hottest Accessory

When you walk into a nail salon, no matter how minimal its polish offerings are, it's guaranteed you'll find the presence of two shades: red and pink. It makes sense because red is a classic and blush pink is a soft reset, often the color you reach for when you're looking for a neutral that's not nude.
Now, one of the trendiest manicures on Instagram combines both popular shades in what wearers and fans are calling the "strawberry sorbet" manicure. A spin-off of the gradient manicure — a different tone of polish painted on every finger, keeping within the same general color family — the design involves a red-pink ombré blend that's equal parts chic and fresh for summer.
For inspiration of how to get the look with whatever polishes you have in your collection — because you can throw a tangerine or lemon yellow in the mix, too — scroll through the gallery, ahead.