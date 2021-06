Fefe Dobson Is Ready To Let It All Out Again

The freedom to be herself is something that Dobson had to fight for. Racist attempts to “rebrand” her started early. Dobsonturned down a development deal at 15 when record executives dubbed her “Brandy Spears” (as in Norwood and Britney ). “She's Black, but she's got this pop, white, voice. That's how they looked at it,” Dobson recalls the offensive nickname while petting her purse-sized fluffy pomeranian named Trailer Party, who is curled up on a patch of grass beside her. “It just felt wrong.” Thankfully, Jay Levine and James Bryan McCollum from Canadian duo Prozzäk were working on their own music in a studio next door as she reluctantly did her best Brandy Spears. They needed a female vocalist for the pop rock track “Get A Clue.” It was everything Dobson had been looking for. “To this day, Fefe is the strongest singer as far as raw talent, energy, and pure passion in her delivery that I've worked with,” Prozzäk’s Levine says over email. “At the time people expected her to be an R&B artist but when we [played] around with rock, she totally shined.” From there, Dobson was done trying to live up to the misguided expectations of out-of-touch music execs. “I went to lunch with the label and turned them down,” she says. “I made sure I ate the free lunch first.”