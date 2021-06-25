There’s Another Man In Allison’s Life In The Next Episode Of Kevin Can F**k Himself

The first two episodes of AMC's new dark comedy Kevin Can F**k Himself taught us that a seemingly happy marriage can still feel like a TV sitcom at times. And that's a terrible thing. The show, which stars Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy, twists the common TV tropes we grew up with on their heads to make a very clear, very concise point: Kevin fucking sucks.
For those who haven't watched the first two episodes: Allison (Murphy) has been married to Kevin (Eric Petersen) for 10 years, and she's finally reached a breaking point. No longer can she do his dishes, make his food (scrambled eggs and hot dogs?), listen to his best friend's bad jokes, and pretend to be invisible. Her life can no longer be defined by Kevin's laugh track (there is a laugh track that follows Kevin around in his scenes, and turns off when he leaves). So, she wisely decides to start living her own life — at first, that means fucking Kevin over gently: she steals his prized hoodie, she sets off a neighborhood feud, and she stops helping him with his idiotic antics. Then, she ups the ante, and starts casually seeing an ex who just moved back to town.
In a clip from episode 3, "We're Selling Washing Machines." premiering exclusively on Refinery29, Allison realizes just how excited she is to be hanging out with her high school hook-up buddy Sam (Raymond Lee), who just moved back to town (with his wife) to open a diner. While getting her hair done by her new frenemy Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden), Allison explains her "dangerous" romance with Sam, most of which took place at a Mexican restaurant they both worked at after school.
"Having sex in front of the tortilla chips is your idea of dangerous?" Patty asks her sarcastically after hearing about Allison's amateur brushes with danger. "Well, it's the worst thing I've ever done," Allison responds, meekly. Talk about foreshadowing — will she fool around with Sam? Or just flirt a little? Will Kevin find out? Would he even...notice? (He's dense!)
Directed by Anna Dokoza, and written by Craig DiGregorio & Noelle Valdiva, the episode takes us deeper into the psyche of Allison has she gets closer and closer to doing something actually dangerous and bad.