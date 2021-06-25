There’s Another Man In Allison’s Life In The Next Episode Of Kevin Can F**k Himself

In a clip from episode 3, "We're Selling Washing Machines." premiering exclusively on Refinery29, Allison realizes just how excited she is to be hanging out with her high school hook-up buddy Sam (Raymond Lee), who just moved back to town (with his wife) to open a diner. While getting her hair done by her new frenemy Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden), Allison explains her "dangerous" romance with Sam, most of which took place at a Mexican restaurant they both worked at after school.