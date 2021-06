There’s Another Man In Allison’s Life In The Next Episode Of Kevin Can F**k Himself

For those who haven't watched the first two episodes: Allison (Murphy) has been married to Kevin (Eric Petersen) for 10 years, and she's finally reached a breaking point. No longer can she do his dishes, make his food (scrambled eggs and hot dogs?), listen to his best friend's bad jokes, and pretend to be invisible. Her life can no longer be defined by Kevin's laugh track (there is a laugh track that follows Kevin around in his scenes, and turns off when he leaves). So, she wisely decides to start living her own life — at first, that means fucking Kevin over gently: she steals his prized hoodie, she sets off a neighborhood feud, and she stops helping him with his idiotic antics. Then, she ups the ante, and starts casually seeing an ex who just moved back to town.