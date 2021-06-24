Jessamyn Stanley Knows That Yoga Is About More Than Postures — It’s About Honesty

The Underbelly has really helped me understand the work that we do as a collective, by taking care of ourselves in community. It doesn't mean all going to the same yoga studio or all having the same outfit — it's not about material possessions at all. You don't even ever have to actually meet any of the other people. But acknowledging that I am doing this work of looking within myself and accepting every piece of myself, and the person next to me is doing the same thing, and the person next to them, and so on, we're able to do the work of healing really deep, systemic problems in our world. And I think that when we consider the impact of collective yoga practice, it doesn't mean that we all need to meditate together or even be conscious of meditation or breath work at all, but to acknowledge that every human being is on the path of accepting themselves. It allows for us to be compassionate for ourselves, for the world around us, for the people around us. And it makes space for us to let go and move forward from white supremacy, sexism, ageism, ableism, transphobia, et cetera.