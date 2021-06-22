Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Going Through It (Again)

If you thought the most tumultuous chapters of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's romance were behind them, then think again. After a time of relative peace in their relationship, another cheating scandal has torn the couple apart.
During the recent Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion, Khloé seemed to be in a good place with her boyfriend. They'd been through hell and back in recent years, rebuilding trust after the scandalous events involving Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods (and a number of other women) that nearly derailed their relationship for good.
"I have to forgive these people for me," Khloé shared during the reunion, which aired on June 20. "It’s up to them to forgive themselves and to be accountable and learn and hopefully don’t repeat these same cycles that they’re doing."
Advertisement
Unfortunately, it looks like the cycle may be repeating itself after all — at least where Thompson is concerned. Just one day after the reunion aired, a too-familiar story has surfaced claiming that the NBA player had been acting sketchy while attending Drake's house party on Thursday, June 17. Sources who were also at the function alleged that they'd seen Thompson going into a bedroom with three different women and emerging shortly after, looking "disheveled." To add insult to injury, other attendees claimed that the athlete also spent the night telling his fellow partygoers that he was single. (Thompson would later respond to the rumors by calling them "cap" on Twitter.)
This is far from the first time post-Jordyn Woods that Thompson's loyalty to his relationship to Khloé has been called into question; he's been named in several cheating allegations in the past few months, through all of which the Good American entrepreneur stood by her man. However, Khloé seems to have finally reached her limit, and a source close to the family has confirmed that the couple has recently ended their relationship — possibly for good this time.
"They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloé told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired," the insider told E! Online. "Khloé really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She's done and says she will not go back."
The insider added that the exes are still spending time together as they revert to platonically co-parenting their three-year-old daughter True, a move that I would like to point out previously led to their pandemic reconciliation. Old habits die hard — the perpetual drama surrounding Thompson is proof of that — but we may have actually reached the end of this particular Kardashian relationship saga.