During an intense group therapy sharing session with Nick Viall (sure, okay), amidst contestants opening up about substance abuse and sexual assault, Jacobs shared a story of his own. It was a tale as old as time: he didn't necessarily come on the show to find love. He knew the series would present him with a great platform filled with opportunity, and he considered maybe he'd end up being picked as the Bachelor. Tell me something I don't know, because I defy you to find a contestant who hasn't had a similar thought process before joining. The idea of actually finding love on a reality show is often too abstract to grasp until confronted by it and it's human nature to run through all of the possible outcomes of a situation as risky as joining this series. The prospect of gaining more followers or potentially being chosen for another Bachelor Nation series is basically collateral.