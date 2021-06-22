At dinner, Michael shares more of his story. He married his college sweetheart, Laura, in 2012. In 2016 they welcomed their son, James. Seven months after that, Laura was diagnosed with breast cancer, and she passed away two years ago. Michael now is ready to open up his heart again and has accepted that it’s a “gift to be able to fall in love twice.” Katie’s response is perfect: “I think for some people, they may be intimidated by this forever love that you will always have for Laura. That is something I know and respect and would never feel insecure by.” She’s very moved by the way Michael talks about love and gives him a rose. In her confessional, Katie says this could be the beginning of her falling in love with Michael and “it’s so unexpected.” I’ll say! But I like it. They both seem to have the same firm grasp of what their relationship would mean.