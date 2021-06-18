Welcome to another packed week of Netflix premieres — and there is a new release for everyone. For those on the hunt for tears this Father’s Day weekend, there is Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood debuting on Friday, June 18. That day also sees the hotly awaited return of Netflix’s sexiest and most deadly teen show, Elite, along with travel thirsty docuseries The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals.
Earlier this week, subscribers got the second season of Black Summer, and no show seems colder than the chilling zombie drama. You’ll also find the fifth season of Canadian comedy Workin’ Moms, a witty nature documentary, an interactive special, and a handful of international gems.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.