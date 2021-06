This Jupiter Retrograde Is Going To Mean Major Changes — Are You Ready?

Personal growth is usually a positive, but there are a few negative happenings we should be on the lookout for during this transit. "When expansive, philosophical, and lucky planet Jupiter goes retrograde, it makes our morals more questionable," Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck , tells Refinery29. During this time, Stardust says that greed or arrogance can stand in the way of us reaching our goals. During this time, she advises us to "second-guess our choices and to use our inner moral compass" to "make sure that we are living up to our highest and truest versions of ourselves." The key here, she says, is open mindedness, and to really feel out all of our potential options before making any hasty decisions. Or, in other words, just relax!