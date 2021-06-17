Story from Pop Culture

Space & The City: Kim Cattrall Is Going To The Moon

Natalie Morin
Photo: Fox Image Collection/Getty Images.
Samantha Jones may be absent from the upcoming Sex and the City HBO Max reboot, but she has bigger plans — and for once, that's not a euphemism.
Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha on the iconic 1998 show for its six seasons, tweeted a photo of herself in an astronaut uniform under an announcement that she will be flying aboard NASA’s Artemis I mission. She'll be going around the moon later this year. Except Cattrall is not actually going to space (sigh) — it's a pretty great joke that needs a bit of unpacking. Basically, NASA tweeted on June 14 that while there won't be any astronauts aboard the Artemis I, there will be a manikin, which will record vibrations during the mission.
A Star Trek fan account then quote-tweeted the announcement and added that the manikin is actually Cattrall, because she starred as one in 1987's Mannequin (21% on Rotten Tomatoes should tell you all you need to know).
She jumped in on the joke, adding a photo of herself in an astronaut suit that she...happened to have on hand?
NASA, perhaps a notable Mannequin fan, then joined the bit, tweeting, "That's one giant leap for manne-kind."
While the joke may have been lost on some, it didn't take long for the internet to make their own, especially when it comes to the SATC reboot, And Just Like That…. Only Cattrall would yeet herself into space to avoid reprising her role, and working with her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, with whom she's had a very weird and shady public feud for years.
The jokes practically write themselves. While the rest of the SATC cast is busy with the new show, at least now the writers have a fun new way to explain Samantha's absence.

