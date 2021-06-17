We Barely Saw Kendall Jenner’s Love Life On KUWTK Because Of This Rule

A recent teaser for the upcoming Keeping With The Kardashians reunion special made us believe that Kourtney Kardashian was the only one holding out on us. But as it turns out, Kendall Jenner had her beat — and even had a concrete rule that allowed her to keep her love life private.
In an interview with The Daily Dish podcast, executive producer of KUWTK Farnaz Farjam revealed that while both Kendall and Kylie consciously kept their appearances on the reality show to a minimum in the later seasons, Kendall was particularly strict about what she would and wouldn't reveal.
Advertisement
"Kendall's always had this rule, which she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show and in the show," Farnaz said. "Because she doesn't always know what people's intentions are. So that's why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule."
This makes sense: The bulk of what the public knows about Kendall's dating history comes from photos and reports outside of the reality show — from her brief 2014/2015 dalliance with Harry Styles to the NBA basketball stars she dated after, including her current boyfriend Devin Booker.
At the end of KUWTK, her sister Kylie participated a bit more, sharing her relationship with rapper Tyga, but later with Travis Scott (the father of her child), Farnaz said that he "didn't really want to participate."
"I feel like Kylie became more participatory this last season towards the end, and Kendall has dipped in and out," she continued. "But they were at an age...like, if you think about when you're a young adult coming into your adulthood, I think you sometimes care a lot more what the outside world has to say about you."
Now that Kendall and Booker have officially celebrated their first anniversary together, the model's rule would no longer apply, but — will you look at that — the show conveniently ended just shy of their milestone. Kris always got the credit for being the mastermind of the house, but it seems Kendall has caught on quickly.