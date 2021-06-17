The Internet’s Favorite $5 Mascara Just Got Even Better

Share your first impressions of Essence’s Lash Princess Curl & Volume — how did it look, feel, hold up throughout the day?

One thing that's irksome about my lashes is their lack of upward movement, and I really enjoyed the immediate lift that I got from this formula. I only did two coats and the thickness, extension, and indeed, curling properties were very evident even without a super-heavy hand. (I was really skeptical about the curling aspect — like, how can a mascara do that? — but this one does.) I also really liked the effect it had on my sadly nonexistent bottom lashes. They are so light that they often look spidery and kinda weird when I put mascara on them, but the curved brush made it easy to give them a natural-looking coating.