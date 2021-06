“I Do It For The Girls” — Rapper BIA on Empowering Women & The Secret To Her Success

It was the discovery of her music video for "High" on YouTube by rapper-turned-manager Fam-Lay that opened his eyes to a clear distinction between BIA and other female artists at the time in terms of lyricism. It took time, but he eventually opened doors for the struggling artist that led to her signing a production deal with super-producer Pharrell's i am OTHER label under RCA Records. A quick career shift brought her to star in Oxygen’s reality show Sister of Hip Hop, a reality show about five female artists "navigating their way through the male-dominated music industry." BIA explained in a 2015 interview on Ladies First that her two seasons there were enough to, "open up so many doors for me." One of those doors was being an opening act for Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman tour. After four years of not putting out any new music, BIA split from RCA due to frustrations with the label and A&R team. While BIA has said in previous interviews that the separation from i am OTHER was in her best interest, she also explained there wasn't any ill-will or regrets in sight.