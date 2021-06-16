Rita Moreno Tells Critics To Leave In The Heights Alone

The idea that representation has to happen in waves, especially in 2021, for everyone to see themselves onscreen is antiquated and quite frankly untrue. There are so many talented dark-skinned filmmakers, screenwriters, actors, and other creatives from various backgrounds who have the skill set and the expansive imagination to share their stories with the world right now. Telling them to wait in line for their turn isn't just a disservice to them but also to and industry and a culture that needs them.