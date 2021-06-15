These Celeb-Favorite Wedge Sneakers Are Back & Have A New Look

Wedge sneakers are gearing up for a comeback — at least, according to Isabel Marant. Ten years after the brand first launched the controversial shoe style that everyone either loved or hated, the French designer announced on Tuesday that the Beketts, suede wedge sneakers with velcro closures, got a makeover.
This time around, the style — which was famously worn by Beyoncé in her music video for “Love On Top,” as well as other A-listers in the 2010s, including Alicia Keys, Kate Bosworth, and Kerry Washington — includes a near-four-inch heel, two of which are concealed inside a chunky (and currently on-trend) sole. That, and a slew of new colorways, including moss green, red, yellow, black, and white, as well as a new name: the Balksee.
Though trends from the 2000s have been popping up left and right these days — hello visible thongs, platform flip flops, and low-rise jeans! — we weren’t expecting a return to the mid-2010s for at least another decade. Marant, however, doesn’t believe wedge sneakers were ever out of style. “I’ve never stopped wanting to wear them,” Marant said of her signature style in a press release. “The most comfortable things are the things you will always wear and that you are never fed up with.”
If you agree, head over to IsabelMarant.com to pre-order a pair, which costs $770, for yourself. That, or you can try secondhand sites like Vestiaire Collective and The RealReal, where retro pairs are going for as little as $50.
