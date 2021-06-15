Teva’s “Ugly” Sandals Got Christian Cowan’s Glittery Stamp Of Approval

Teva has the answer for shoppers looking to elevate their activewear game this summer. The go-to action sandal brand has partnered with British designer Christian Cowan for a vibrant, glittery collaboration that’s bringing a disco-ready aesthetic to everyone's favorite “ugly shoe” style.
The two-piece collection fuses Teva’s sporty silhouette with Cowan’s signature hues (bold pinks) and material (glitter and metallics). The unisex styles include the Hurricane Gladiator-CC (pictured left), a Cowan-style take on Teva’s classic sandal in fluorescent pink and featuring recycled polyester straps, and the Hurricane XLT2 (below), a classic Teva sandal with a Durabrasion Rubber™ outsole, made for maximum traction, embellished with iridescent and plant-based glitter straps.
“This collaboration is fun, free-spirited, and functional, and blends both our worlds together harmoniously,” said designer Christian Cowan in a press release. “I loved working with existing Teva silhouettes and dialing up the sparkle, a testament to Teva’s free-spirited nature.”
Since 2014, Cowan has established a predilection for unexpected materials, like vinyl, feathers, mesh, and sequin, and bold monochromatic numbers, becoming a favorite of celebrities like Lady Gaga, Cardi B, and Beyoncé. In 2018, he was a finalist for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. Last year, he partnered with Lil Nas X during fashion week on a campaign benefiting The Loveland Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to women and girls of color, launched by Rachel Cargle.
With this collaboration, Cowan is joining a long lineup of designers and brands, including Outdoor Voices, Anna Sui, and UGG, Polaroid, and Opening Ceremony, that have partnered with Teva to remake their iconic sandals. Retailing between $90 and $175, the capsule collection is now available in select retail stores, as well as online at Teva.com.