In The Heights Is Being (Fairly) Criticized For Afro-Latinx Erasure

Anti-Blackness and colorism in Hollywood is a persisting issue that people have been speaking up against for a very, very long time; whether it's Bridgerton or Chu's very own Crazy Rich Asians , the erasure of darker-skinned Black people and non-Black people of color on screen is almost guaranteed in most major Hollywood undertakings . As good as the film is — because let's be real, it was a really good time — In the Heights unfortunately falls into that same trap. Yes, it's a long overdue moment for uplifting and celebrating the beauty of Latinx culture, but the reality is that Black people were once again excluded from a narrative that couldn't exist without them. Same problem, different project.