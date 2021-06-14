Katie Holmes Wore This Anti-Skinny Jeans Trend With Her Go-To Loafers

On Saturday, the Dawson’s Creek alum was spotted in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood wearing a pair of mid-rise, straight-leg jeans in a faded light wash, which she paired with an Electric Lady Studios T-shirt and a brown cross-body bag from Hunting Season — a new go-to for the actress. (This month, she’s been spotted carrying the bag on three separate occasions.) To complete the casual weekend ensemble, she added her favorite pair of Gucci Jordaan loafers — which she, again, wore with socks — and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses.
Advertisement
Though there is a lot to love about the look — see: the Jimi Hendrix homage (Electric Lady Studios is a recording studio commissioned by the late musician in 1968)? — it’s her jeans that got us most excited. The battle between skinny and baggy jeans fans started in February when Gen Zers on TikTok marked the former style uncool. Looks like Holmes agrees with the TikTok generation. And given her more casual, laid-back style of late, we can see why.
Not only are Holmes’ jeans baggy but they are also mid-rise. Whereas high-rise jeans were once the end-all-be-all style, these days, mid- and low-rise jeans are seeing an uptick in popularity again. From the photos, Holmes looks to be airing on the side of caution, by wearing her jeans in the mid-rise range. But with celebrities like Sophie Turner and Bella Hadid both giving the aughts-era silhouette their stamp of approval, it likely won’t be long before more follow suit.
In the meantime, shop Holmes' weekend ensemble, below.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.