TikTok’s Brow-Mapping Hack Gave Me The Most Symmetrical Brows Ever

I used the REFY Brow Pencil to map out my brows. It's very thin, making tilting and marking easy, and the product itself is highly pigmented, so it's a lot easier to make dots with. I started at the inner corner of each brow and, as I placed the pencil at the side of the tip of my nose, I wasn't surprised to learn I'd gone a bit wild with my tweezers the week before. According to the technique, my brows should be a little closer in width. I made a tiny dot and moved onto my arch, angling the pencil at the side of my nose and tilting it towards the middle of my brow before making another mark for the arch. I tilted the pencil even farther towards the end of my brow to see where it should end (again, I'd plucked too much away).