I’m Addicted To Emojis. Help?

Outside of those that actually look like you, emojis can represent aspects of your identity. And sharing who you are, according to Janzer, is key in helping you feel more connected. "When the pandemic hit, the thing that we heard most from people was that they felt that loss of connection. They were used to seeing people every day, they were used to building those connections, and suddenly that was all stripped away," she shares. "What we've seen is that over time throughout the pandemic, that connection has slowly been building up because people have started relying on tools like Slack, and in order to build that connection, you have to show your personality. That has to be part of the equation. Some of that can happen with emojis." I'm someone who considers my co-workers to be some of my closest friends , and, when we were in an office environment, I would regularly express that through a midday hug, a riotous cackle, or yes, an arm squeeze when I was feeling particularly excited. Now, I most commonly express enthusiasm by reacting to their messages with an adorable tiny fox who repeatedly throws his arms up in the air as if to say "yay." I can't quite explain it but this emoji of choice feels very me. Perhaps the fast parrot or rainbow corgi or dancing banana is more your vibe.