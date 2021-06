The New Gossip Girl Trailer Is Full Of Super Rich Kids & Fake Friends

The series also stars Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, and Savannah Lee Smith, and is once again helmed by Joshua Safran (Gossip Girl’s previous showrunner), Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan , Safran confirmed that the series will be set post-COVID (everyone is vaccinated, no masks, etc.). But just because the characters aren't dealing with pandemic woes doesn't mean they aren't grappling with something bigger than themselves. In fact, Safran teased that there is a "major twist" in the series. As Gossip Girl so narrates with iconic flair: “This just in: there’s a big secret amongst the ruling class at Constance Billard."