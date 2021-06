As the director of photography, her job it is to help the director create the look of the film. And with In The Heights, she wanted to recreate the joy she felt while being in the Heights. "When you watch the movie, I want you to smell the smells, taste the tastes, feel the heat," she says. "I want you to see the beauty of the community that is already there." (It has to be mentioned that many have rightfully pointed out that the community represented on screen largely excludes the real Heights' Afro-Latinx population. Miranda has since apologized for the Afro-Latinx erasure in the film's lead roles, writing, in a statement on Twitter, "I promise to do better in my future projects, and I'm dedicated to learning and evolving [what] we all have to do to make sure we are honoring our diverse and vibrant community.")