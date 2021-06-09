Following Months Of Sexual Assault Accusations, Armie Hammer Has Checked Into Rehab

Following several allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, Armie Hammer has reportedly checked himself into an inpatient facility outside of Orlando, FL, where he's currently seeking treatment for "drug, alcohol, and sex issues." Vanity Fair reported that Hammer checked into the facility on May 31, citing multiple sources who added that he has the support of his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, and his family.
A witness wrote on Instagram that they had seen Hammer walking into the Grand Cayman Airport with Chambers and his children on May 29. The onlooker said that their goodbyes seemed "emotional." Neither Chambers nor Hammer has commented on his treatment plan, but Hammer hinted that he would be focusing on his well-being when he announced his exit from an upcoming Broadway show.
"I have loved every single second of working on 'The Minutes' with the family I made from Steppenwolf. But right now I need to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family," he said in an April 2 statement. "Consequently, I will not be returning to Broadway with the production."
In January, Hammer began pulling back from high-profile projects after screenshots of text messages began circulating online. The texts, shared on Instagram and allegedly depicting a conversation between Hammer and an ex-partner, implied that Hammer fantasized about and engaged in non-consensual sex acts. In one message, he reportedly described himself as a cannibal. Several months later, on March 18, a woman named Effie held a press conference and alleged that Hammer violently raped her and slammed her head against the wall in April 2017. He has denied all allegations of misconduct.
In response to Hammer's facility stay, via her lawyer, Gloria Allred, Effie released a statement: "While I am glad that Armie is finally getting the help I begged him to get for so long, this does not take away all of the immense pain and suffering he has caused me," she told Vanity Fair. Effie previously said that she had an ongoing relationship with Hammer from 2016 to 2020, over the course of which he started escalating his "manipulation tactics" in an attempt to "test her devotion." She said he continuously crossed her boundaries, becoming more violent and abusive.
"I tried so hard to justify his actions, even to the point of responding to him in a way that did not reflect my true feelings," Effie said at the March press conference. "In speaking out today, I hope to keep others from falling victim to him in the future."