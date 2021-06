Chris Harrison’s Bachelor Reign Is Officially Over

Clearly, that's not what Disney and ABC executives had in mind. With Harrison gone, The Bachelor will need to reassess its game plan going forward. Adams and Bristowe are doing a fine job hosting at the moment, but will they be permanent hosts going forward? And are we really going to let Spade be the new voice of reason in BIP? This franchise ruled the airwaves for almost 20 years before being destabilized by scandal after scandal (including one man’s problematic commentary), but ensuring that it lasts for 20 more will take more just replacing its figurehead. In reality, the problem with The Bachelor is actually much deeper than Harrison — finding a new host is just the first step of many improvements that need to be made down the line.