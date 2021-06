There is so much to cicadas we do not know and what little we do know reveals that the species is a universe unto itself, perhaps not unlike many other animals, but their long absence and loud presence hint at a universe of extremes. They want us to notice them — no, they demand it. This brings us to my second-favorite thing about cicadas: Everything about them is very horny. Think about it: Their time underground is teasingly long. Once they emerge, it is to quickly mature and generate mating calls that reach a volume of 96 decibels. But unfortunately, what nourishes them (cicada sex) can also destroy them: An unlucky percentage of these emerging cicadas is infected with a fungus that floods their brains with amphetamines, essentially zombifying them and turning them into what The Washington Post calls “sex-crazed saltshakers of death.” We’ve been warned: this summer will be more explosive and climactic than we might be able to handle.