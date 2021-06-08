That Random Bachelorette Premiere Beef Could Be Fitness Bro Drama

Did I accidentally take a nap for the past 10-20 minutes and miss a well-explained and properly-developed drama arc or was this truly the most random fight in Bachelor franchise history #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/JC3253iUAK— Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) June 8, 2021
What the hell just went down with the guy fight-grunting at doll boy? All I can find is that they are both from San Diego… is this an Anna-Chicago deal again? 😑🤦🏽♀️ #bachelorette #bachelorette— Karishma Trivedi (@TrivediKarishma) June 8, 2021
So that Aaron and Cody “fight.” We ain’t gonna get no details? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/W4S1NP8qbc— 2 Black Girls, 1 Rose (@2BlkGirls1Rose) June 8, 2021
Me watching Aaron tell a complete stranger he doesn't like him for no reason at all #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/a7wDee9p46— The Betchelor🥀 (@betchelorpod) June 8, 2021
I need the deleted scenes/backstory from Aaron and Cody's fight. #TheBachelorette— Sarah Hearon (@sarahhearon) June 8, 2021
Learning there was drama between Cody and Aaron on the first night. But why? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/o1SApK6b5b— Katie Thurston (@katiethurston) June 8, 2021