John Paul Brammer Says He’s Bad At Giving Advice — But You Should Read His Book Anyway

“For example, I talk about being bullied , being abused, being attacked for being perceived as gay in middle school. The main visual in that chapter is me sitting by a wall, and I can see the shape of a rabbit in the wall in the pebbles. Then you see me going on in life and trying to push myself really hard to be a success story ; trying to have the nice job, live in New York, have a successful advice column. And then visiting that school again, trying to see all the things I saw when I was young [and] vulnerable, and realizing that my idea of this school had been in my mind this whole time. For so long, I felt I needed to make sure that what happened to me at that school never happened to me again. And then after all that, I come back and I can't see the same thing as I saw before — I can't see the rabbit in the wall. The stories we tell ourselves are unreliable, but they can give us a degree of agency. We can tell the story a different way, and that can maybe help us live more productive, happier lives."