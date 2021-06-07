Story from TV Shows

There’s A Chance We’ll Get More Mare Of Easttown

Natalie Morin
Photo: courtesy of HBO.
Mare and her endless stream of Rolling Rock may have cracked the murder case that plagued their small Pennsylvania town, but that doesn’t necessarily mean this will be the last that viewers will see of HBO’s latest sleeper hit series. While Mare Of Easttown was originally conceived as a limited series, HBO’s head Casey Bloys seems to be keeping the door open for a season 2.
“[Showrunner Brad Ingelsby] just did a fantastic job on ‘Mare,’ “ Bloys told Variety following the show's shocking finale on May 30. "If Brad felt like he had a story to tell that felt like it would be at the same level, I think everybody would be open to it. Right now, he doesn’t have that story. Who knows? We’ll have to wait to see if they come up with something they’re dying to tell.”
The show stars Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a hardened detective working to solve the murder of a young teenager and the disappearance of another local single mom in Easttown, Pennsylvania. The last episode pretty much tied up all its loose ends (though if someone would like to explain why Dylan kept losing his mind over the journals, we're all ears), so Bloys was clear that there have been no plans for a next chapter yet. He doesn't even know “that there’s going to be a timeline” for making a season 2 decision yet. “Usually we take the lead from our creators,” he said. “There’s been no real conversations about what a season 2 would look like.”
However, Winslet hasn't hidden the fact that she'd love to step into her character's (probably Wawa-sourced) shoes again. She recently told TVLine she "would absolutely love to play Mare again."
"I miss her. I really do," she said. "It's the strangest thing. I feel like I'm in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role… There's something very addictive about Mare, because she's so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her." Winslet told The New York Times that she made a concerted effort to make sure she wasn't edited to look more glamorous or polished — from her sex scenes to unkept hair and hand-me-down clothes, Mare was going to be a real, unapologetic, middle-aged woman.
“I think Mare got her claws into Kate – she has been open about that,” Bloys added. “But there’s a long way to go between that and ‘Let’s do it again.’ The story has to be there and the reason to do it has to be there.”
The reason people can have some hope for more Mare is that HBO has extended a limited series before. In 2017, Big Little Lies was so popular that HBO made a second season in 2019. However, many fans of Mare Of Easttown are happy with how it ended, and don't believe that anyone should drag out (and possibly even ruin) what was already a good show.
However, if there has to be another season, maybe nobody can get murdered this time? Mare needs a break — and a vacation.

