After Matt James' Bachelor season ended on a pretty depressing note, Bachelor Nation fans are hoping that Katie Thurston's Bachelorette season can offer a whole lot of growth and improvement. So far one of the largest changes is that former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe have stepped in to host in Chris Harrison's absence. The longtime host stepped down after he was widely criticized for a tone deaf interview he gave in which he attempted to excuse a contestant's past racist actions.
Now we just have to hope that Katie's Bachelorette cast was chosen with enough care to avoid what happened on Matt's season, where the winner had previously taken part in racist activities like an "Old South" plantation party. (Rachael Kirkconnell has since apologized, and she and Matt broke up after filming ended.)
But now's the time to show how much has changed. Each week we'll learn more more and and more about Katie's men they open up (and as the Internet sleuths get to work digging into their pasts). We'll update this article to reflect the current status of the cast members as they're eliminated and leave just the last few men standing.