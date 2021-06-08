The Bachelorette Season 17 Premiere Recap: The Cat’s Meow

Katie has a particularly interesting conversation with Michael, a 36-year-old business owner, who tells her that he has a four-year-old son. When he asks Katie if she wants kids, she says, “I definitely want kids in some way, I think.” But adds that she’d be fine if that meant being with someone who already had children and that she’s also not against being with someone who doesn’t want kids. “Really I’m just open to all scenarios,” she says. This might be a Bachelorette first. So often, there’s a big focus on the leads wanting to have children and there not being any room for discussion — whether that’s really the contestants doing or part of the edit. It’s nice to see a different take.