The Best Part Of Pride Is Making Fun Of Rainbow Capitalism

But, what kind of kink would move brands to submit themself to the humiliation and degradation of getting dragged on the internet by vicious queers? I asked an advertising industry pro, who specializes in logo design and branding, to find out exactly why a brand would go out of its way to present us so poorly. Drew* is an art director at an advertising agency and said: “There is a lot of social pressure for brands to do something for every single awareness month — especially now in the culture that we live in,” adding that “if you don’t do it, it calls more attention to your brand than if you do do it.” This impulse to take a stand, even if you don’t stand for anything, speaks to a larger cultural misunderstanding of what accountability means. It’s the same thinking that demanded influencers take a stand on the humanitarian crisis in Palestine — even if this meant that people rushed into spreading unverified information — and even misinformation.Drew also noted that there are limits to how authentic a brand can seem when participating in rainbow capitalism, explaining that while changing the colors of the logo is an easy way to acknowledge the moment, it can feel synthetic — especially when it comes from brands that have caused more harm than good.